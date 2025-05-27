Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,657 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

CGGR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

