900 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $167.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

