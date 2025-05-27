Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,842 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.