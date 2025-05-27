Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

