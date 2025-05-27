GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $63,000 in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 762,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 590,051 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.