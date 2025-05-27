GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $43,000 Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after buying an additional 294,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191 in the last three months. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

