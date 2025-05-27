Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 650 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.0%

EWC opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

