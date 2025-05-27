AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

