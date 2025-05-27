Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,222. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 964,343 shares of company stock worth $31,622,701. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

