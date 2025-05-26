XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in XPO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $116.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

