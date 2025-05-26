Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 413.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

