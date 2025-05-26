UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,904 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $134.51 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,502.18. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,753.80. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,252 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.