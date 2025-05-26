12,574 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,958,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,630,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 596,100 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

