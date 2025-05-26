UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 2.00% of OSI Systems worth $56,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 276,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $227.44 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile



OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

