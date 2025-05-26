UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,954,000 after acquiring an additional 416,881 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $16,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $8,528,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,146,070.49. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,632.70. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,323 shares of company stock valued at $84,491,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

