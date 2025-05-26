Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after buying an additional 535,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $160.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

