Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 152,254 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,254 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HG stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $229,162.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HG. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

