Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 25,920 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.