Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

