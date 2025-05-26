Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.02 on Monday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

