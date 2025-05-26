Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Insider Sells C$57,564.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2025

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) insider Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$57,564.00.

Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 16th, Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 16,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total transaction of C$247,402.48.
  • On Thursday, March 27th, Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 27,200 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$358,003.68.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extendicare (TSE:EXE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.