Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Insider Sells C$57,564.00 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$57,564.00.

Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 16,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total transaction of C$247,402.48.

On Thursday, March 27th, Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 27,200 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$358,003.68.

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

