Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,085 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $173.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

