Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,874,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.85.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,673. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.