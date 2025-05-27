Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO traded down $6.95 on Monday, reaching $393.53. 2,318,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 219,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $68,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

