Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Moody’s stock on April 11th.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MCO traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $470.19. 363,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,570,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 152.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

