Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deere & Company stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $509.83. The company had a trading volume of 850,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.60 and its 200 day moving average is $459.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.75.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

