Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Linde stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linde alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $458.90. 1,627,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,584. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.27 and a 200 day moving average of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.