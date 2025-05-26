UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $50.97 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Nordson worth $50,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nordson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $193.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

