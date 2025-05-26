UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $43.63 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Generac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Generac Stock Down 0.2%

Generac stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

