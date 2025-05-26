Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ROKU opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 42.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $1,164,215. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

