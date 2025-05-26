UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $37.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Chart Industries worth $37,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.36.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $158.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

