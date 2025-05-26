Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 9,387 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

