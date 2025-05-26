Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,818 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Wabash National worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

