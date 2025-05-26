Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 769.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

