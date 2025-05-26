Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $21.55 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 161.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,591 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.