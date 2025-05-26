B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CSX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

CSX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

