Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222,509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.46 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

