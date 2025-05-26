Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 187.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 128,647 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,075,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 141,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

