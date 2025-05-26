2,965 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

