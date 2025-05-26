McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $715.44 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $689.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

