Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,908 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.