iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.