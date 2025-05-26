Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

