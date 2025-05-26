Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 151,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.20 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.