1,307 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thor Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

DIA opened at $416.33 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

