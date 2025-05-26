Loop Industries (LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Loop Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.73. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.
Loop Industries Company Profile
