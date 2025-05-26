Loop Industries (LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.73. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

