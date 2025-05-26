Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 8,436 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

HYG stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

