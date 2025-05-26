XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

