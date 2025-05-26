Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

