Brooklyn FI LLC Has $27.76 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.